Everton spending again as Patterson arrives from Rangers

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton manager Rafa Benitez has been presented with two signings in four days at the start of the January transfer window at a combined cost of a reported $37 million. That is different to the offseason when Everton only spent $42 million on four new players. Everton has announced the arrival of Scotland right back Nathan Patterson from Rangers shortly after the signing of Ukraine left back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv on Saturday. Everton is in 15th place in the Premier League. The team has struggled in Benitez’s first season in charge since his controversial hiring by the club. Benitez was previously manager of crosstown rival Liverpool.