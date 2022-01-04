Carr, Allen lift No. 14 Texas over short-handed Kansas State

By AVERY OSEN

Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 19 points, Timmy Allen had 17 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, and No. 14 Texas rallied in the second half to beat Kansas State 70-57. Courtney Ramey added 14 points and Dylan Disu had 10 for Texas, which has won six in a row. Kansas State led 35-29 at halftime, but the Longhorns opened the second half with an 18-2 run. Nijel Pack scored 21 points, 15 in the first half, and Selton Miguel finished with 13 points for the Wildcats. Kansas State was missing seven players and coach Bruce Weber because of COVID-19 protocols.