Zverev clinches Germany’s win over American team at ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Alexander Zverev beat Taylor Fritz in straight sets to clinch a victory over the U.S. team and get Germany’s ATP Cup campaign back on track. Jan-Lennard Struff opened with a three-set win over John Isner to give Germany the lead and Zverev sealed it with his win in the second of the singles matches. The Americans rallied to win the doubles. Both teams are now 1-1 in Group C. Italy rebounded from its opening loss to Australia to beat France 3-0 in Group B.