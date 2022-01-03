USA Swimming cancels 1st major meet of year due to COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Swimming has canceled its first major meet of the year because of the surge in COVID-19 cases. The TYR Pro Swim Series meet had been set to run from Jan. 12-15 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The national governing body says it wants to prioritize the health and safety of its athletes, staff and event volunteers. The next scheduled stop in the Pro Swim Series is Des Moines, Iowa, from March 2-5. Last year, three of the Pro Swim Series meets were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.