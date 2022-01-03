Morant leads Grizzlies over Nets; Antonio Brown looking on

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ja Morant scored 36 points and five Grizzlies scored in double figures as Memphis extended its winning streak to five games with a 118-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Desmond Bane scored 29 points, Brandon Clarke added 16, and Jarrett Culver and Tyus Jones had 12 apiece. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 26 points on 8-for-24 shooting from the field. James Harden added 19 points in 5-for-14 shooting. Nic Claxton added 11 points and Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown each finished with 10 points as Brooklyn lost its third straight. NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was in attendance one day leaving the field and his Tampa Bay teammates in the Buccaneers’ win over the Jets on Sunday.