Mitchell scores 29, Jazz top Pelicans 115-104

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points, Bojan Bogdanovic added 21, and Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-104 to extend their road winning streak to nine games. Bogdanovic hit two of his five 3s in the final 2:31 after New Orleans had trimmed a 15-point deficit down to five. Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 18 rebounds for the Jazz. Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and nine assists for New Orleans. Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram missed 15 of 18 shots and finished with 10 points in his return from a two-game absence caused by a sore left Achilles tendon.