Browns RB Kareem Hunt won’t make return against Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury when the Browns face Pittsburgh. The Browns made Hunt inactive after listing him as questionable on the final injury report. Injuries have limited Hunt to just eight games this season. Cleveland will also be without starting safeties Ronnie Harrison (ankle) and John Johnson (hamstring). Grant Delpit and M.J. Stewart will start instead as the Browns (7-8) try to avoid being swept by the Steelers (7-7-1).