Wilkerson, Stevenson give Pats needed boost in win over Jags

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England’s offense took a step backward in back-to-back losses to Indianapolis and Buffalo coming off a season-high, seven-game win streak. Big contributions by two unlikely sources in their win over Jacksonville arrived at the perfect time as the Patriots prepare to return to the playoffs following a one-year hiatus. Second-year receiver Kristian Wilkerson had the first two touchdown catches of his career after being promoted from the practice squad for the second consecutive week, and rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a pair of scores to help New England run past the Jaguars 50-10.