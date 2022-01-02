Stafford rallies surging Rams past short-handed Ravens 20-19

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Matthew Stafford shook off three turnovers to guide a fourth-quarter rally that carried the Los Angeles Rams to their fifth straight victory, 20-19 over the short-handed but stubborn Baltimore Ravens. Stafford threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. with 57 seconds left immediately after completing a 5-yarder to Beckham on a fourth-and-5. After Los Angeles failed on a 2-point conversion, the Ravens — playing a third straight game without injured quarterback Lamar Jackson — never got close enough for a field-goal try. The victory pushed the Rams (12-4) to the cusp of their second straight NFC West title. Baltimore has lost five straight, its longest skid since 2007.