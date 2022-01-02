Liverpool wilts, Chelsea recovers to leave City the winner

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Christian Pulisic completed Chelsea’s fightback against Liverpool for a 2-2 draw in the Premier League. The American struck in the 45th minute for his third goal from 11 league appearances this season shortly after Mateo Kovacic’s volley. Liverpool led through Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scoring in the opening 26 minutes. The only winner was Manchester City which was 10 points clear off Chelsea at the top of the Premier League with Liverpool a further point back. Also Sunday, Brighton won 3-2 at Everton, Brentford beat Aston Villa 2-1 and Leeds overcame Burnley 3-1.