Key leads No. 7 Lady Vols to comeback win over Arkansas

By ERIC W. BOLIN

Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Tamari Key scored 17 points to lead five Tennessee players in double figures as the No. 7 Lady Volunteers rallied to beat Arkansas 70-63. Key scored eight points for Tennessee during a 10-3 run that turned a two-point deficit into a five-point lead with 4:12 left. Tennessee led by as many as 11 points early in the second quarter, but 15 turnovers in the second and third quarters allowed Arkansas to build an advantage as high as nine points in the second half. Amber Ramirez led with the Razorbacks with 26 points.