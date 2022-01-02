Falcons see promising future as playoff hopes end with loss

By MARK LUDWICZAK

Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons’ slim playoff hopes came to an end with a 29-15 loss at the Buffalo Bills. What’s encouraging is that a youth-laden Falcons roster went down swinging in a game that wasn’t decided until the fourth quarter. Atlanta’s depleted defense intercepted Josh Allen three times. It’s on offense where the Falcons fell short. The game was decided when Matt Ryan’s touchdown was reversed by a video review in the fourth quarter, and the quarterback was flagged for taunting. The Falcons close their season by hosting New Orleans on Sunday.