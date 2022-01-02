Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:34 AM

Burnley’s Matt Lowton hit by bottle during loss at Leeds

KION 2020

LEEDS, England (AP) — Stuart Dallas and Dan James scored second-half goals as Leeds beat Burnley 3-1 to help its Premier League survival chances. Jack Harrison’s first-half opener for Leeds was canceled out by Maxwel Cornet’s fine free kick. During the Burnley celebrations, defender Matt Lowton was hit by a plastic bottle thrown from the home fans. A thumping drive from Dallas put Leeds in front in the 77th minute and James sealed the team’s first league win since the end of November with a stoppage-time header. Leeds halted a run of three straight losses and climbed eight points clear of Sean Dyche’s side, which remains third from bottom in the relegation zone.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content