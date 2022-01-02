Bobby Wagner hurt in possible home finale with Seahawks

By The Associated Press

Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner suffered a knee injury on Detroit’s first play from scrimmage in what might have been his final home game with the Seahawks. He tried to re-enter the game, but was sent back to the sideline and later walked to the locker room with a trainer. He never returned to the sideline. Wagner appeared to slip and went down awkwardly trying to defend a screen pass for Jamaal Williams. Wagner was down on the field for a couple of minutes before walking off on his own. Wagner has a $20 million salary cap hit in 2022 with Seattle looking at an offseason of change.