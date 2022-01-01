Wong scores 25 to help carry Miami past Wake Forest

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 25 points and Charlie Moore scored 18 points on 6-for-7 shooting and streaking Miami won its seventh straight in beating Wake Forest 92-84. Jordan Miller scored 17 points and Kameron McGusty 15 on 10-for-11 shooting from the foul line. The Hurricanes made half their 18 3-point attempts and converted 19 of 27 free throws. Miami built a 27-12 lead in the first half and never trailed. Wake Forest rallied within a point on multiple occasions after halftime.