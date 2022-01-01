Top-ranked Baylor holds on to beat No. 8 Iowa State 77-72

AMES, Iowa (AP) — James Akinjo scored 16 points, LJ Cryer had 10 of his 13 in the second half, and top-ranked Baylor beat No. 8 Iowa State 77-72 for the Cyclones’ first loss. Baylor never trailed in only the fourth Division I matchup of 12-0 teams in 40 years and the first game between top-10 teams at Hilton Coliseum since 2014. The defending national champion Bears extended their win streak to 19 games and are among three remaining unbeaten teams. Tristan Enaruna scored a career-high 23 points for the Cyclones, who were off to the second-best start in program history after winning two games last season.