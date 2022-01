LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Jabari Rice had 15 points and nine rebounds as New Mexico State won its seventh straight game, defeating Chicago State 78-61 in its Western Athletic Conference opener. Teddy Allen and Marchelus Avery both scored 11 points for the Aggies (12-2). Jahsean Corbett scored a season-high 26 points for the Cougars (4-11, 0-2), whose losing streak reached four games.