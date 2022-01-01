NBA calls up another G League ref, 15th woman to work game

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Another G League referee was called up by the NBA to work a game Saturday as the league continued finding ways to play through the latest coronavirus outbreak. Sha’Rae Mitchell was assigned the San Antonio-Detroit game. She becomes the fourth G League referee called up in a span of two days. She also becomes the 15th woman in league history picked to work a regular-season game. Mitchell has worked in the G League since 2018. Her call-up comes as the NBA’s referee corps continues dealing with several officials who have with either virus-related issues or injuries.