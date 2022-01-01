Skip to Content
Jokic, Campazzo help Nuggets to 124-111 rout of Rockets

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 24 points and Facundo Campazzo added a career-high 22 as the Denver Nuggets used a huge second quarter to take control in a 124-111 win over the Houston Rockets. The Nuggets resumed play after their game against Golden State on Thursday was postponed because they didn’t have enough players available due to injuries and health and safety protocols. It’s the third consecutive victory for Denver and extends Houston’s losing streak to seven games.  

