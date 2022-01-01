John Isner gives US early lead over Canada at the ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — John Isner beat Canada’s Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-4 in 66 minutes to give the United States an early 1-0 lead at the ATP Cup. Schnur was a late replacement for Denis Shapovalov, who withdrew from the opening singles match due to fatigue. The Canadian is recovering from having contracted COVID-19 at a recent tournament in the Middle East. Isner saved the only break point he faced. The team format sees two singles matches played and a concluding doubles. In the other day match defending champions Russia got off to a strong start when Roman Safiullin beat Arthur Rinderknech of France 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.