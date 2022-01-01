Bennett’s 2 goals lead Panthers past Canadiens 5-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves to lead the Florida Panthers past the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 for their third straight win. Aleksander Barkov, Frank Vatrano and Mason Marchment also scored and Jonathan Huberdeau added three assists for the Panthers, who improved to 17-3 at home. Jonathan Drouin and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal, which continued to be decimated by coronavirus issues, with 16 players in COVID-19 protocol. Sam Montembeault stopped 43 of 48 shots.