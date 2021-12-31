Southampton-Newcastle postponed due to coronavirus cases

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League says a continuing coronavirus outbreak at Newcastle has led to Sunday’s game at Southampton being postponed. Newcastle’s previous game against Everton scheduled for Thursday had also been called off. The Premier League said a combination of COVID-19 cases and injuries meant 19th-place Newcastle does not have the required 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available to face Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium. It brings the total to 18 games postponed in three weeks. The French league postponed the home game between Angers and Saint-Etienne on Jan. 9 because of 19 coronavirus cases in the Angers squad.