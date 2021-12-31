Hartman leads No. 20 Wake Forest to 38-10 romp in Gator Bowl

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Hartman tossed three touchdown passes, two of them to tight end Brandon Chapman, and No. 20 Wake Forest dominated Rutgers 38-10 in the Gator Bowl. Hartman completed 23 of 39 passes for 304 yards. He added 21 more yards rushing and pushed his touchdown total to 50 this season — 39 passing and 11 rushing. The Demon Deacons scored on their first three drives and opened up a double-digit lead just before halftime. It played out about as expected given heavy underdog Rutgers was a late replacement for 23rd-ranked Texas A&M.