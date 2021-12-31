Central Michigan beats Washington State 24-21 in Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Lew Nichols III ran for 130 yards and a touchdown, leading late replacement Central Michigan to a 24-21 victory over Washington State in the Sun Bowl. The Chippewas (9-4) ended a five-game bowl losing streak with their fifth consecutive victory this season. When Boise State opted out of the Arizona Bowl because of COVID-19 issues, Central Michigan but switched about 300 miles east from Tucson, Arizona to El Paso, Texas. Miami skipped the Sun Bowl for COVID-19 reasons. Washington State couldn’t get its offense going in the first half, finishing with just 53 yards and trailing 21-0 at the break.