Browns gearing up for one last shot at dropping Big Ben

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are getting one last shot at Ben Roethlisberger. They’ve missed most of their previous ones. Although Pittsburgh’s quarterback hasn’t made his retirement official, he said Monday’s home game against Cleveland is likely his last at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger has dominated the Browns throughout his career, going 24-2-1 against them with a 12-0 mark in the regular season at home. Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has long admired Roethlisberger, who is a lock to be in the Hall of Fame after his retirement. However, Garrett said he wants to send him “out with a bang” in a game the Browns have to win to stay in the playoff hunt.