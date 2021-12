LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester striker Jamie Vardy was ruled out Thursday for up to a month because of a hamstring problem, intensifying the team’s injury crisis. It leaves Leicester with a striker shortage with Patson Daka also injured and Kelechi Iheanacho set to depart for the African Cup of Nations next week. At least seven other players are also currently sidelined. Vardy was injured in the 1-0 win over Liverpool on Tuesday.