Syracuse hires offensive coordinator, QB coach from Virginia

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Dino Babers has added a pair of former Virginia coaches to his staff, naming Robert Anae as offensive coordinator and Jason Beck as quarterbacks coach. Both served in those roles the past six years at Virginia under coach Bronco Mendenhall, who suddenly resigned four weeks ago. Anae replaces offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Sterlin Gilbert, who was fired in late November after two seasons with the Orange. Anae and Beck enjoyed considerable success in their tenure at Virginia with quarterbacks Kurt Benkert, Bryce Perkins, and Brennan Armstrong. The Cavaliers finished 2021 ranked third in total offense behind Armstrong with an average of 515.8 yards.