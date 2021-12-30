No fans for Canadian national figure skating championships

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s figure skating championships will have no fans in attendance as the national federation adapts to surging COVID-19 numbers. This change aligns with the Ontario government’s decision Thursday to limit attendance at sporting and other event venues. The government capped crowd size for indoor venues at 1,000 spectators or 50% capacity, whichever is less. The new capacity limits will go into effect Friday. Skate Canada will offer refunds for all purchased tickets for the skating event at Ottawa’s TD Place Arena from Jan. 6-13. The competition helps Canada decide who will represent it at the Beijing Olympics in February.