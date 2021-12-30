NFL exec Troy Vincent hopes Rooney Rule becomes unnecessary

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

NFL executive Troy Vincent hopes hiring minority candidates becomes so common that the Rooney Rule is unnecessary. Vincent, a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback who played from 1992-2006 and a former president of the NFL players union, is the league’s executive vice president of football operations. He told The Associated Press: “We should be creating a workplace culture that doesn’t require mandates to interview people of color and minorities. They should be doing the right thing for the right reasons, not because there’s a policy.” The NFL entered another hiring cycle this week when teams looking for a head coach were allowed to start interviewing candidates on Tuesday.