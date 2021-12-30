Man City’s João Cancelo assaulted, injured by ‘four cowards’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City player João Cancelo has posted a photo of scars on his face after being attacked by four people. The Portugal defender did not say on his Instagram Story post where the attack happened on Thursday. He wrote “unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family.” He says they took his jewelry but that his family “are all OK.” The photo showed a deep cut above his right eye.