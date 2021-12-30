Browns’ Mayfield downplays death threats after Packers loss

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield downplayed death threats he received following his four-interception performance at Green Bay, and called his social media critics “keyboard warriors that make empty threats.” Mayfield didn’t provide details on the threats, first revealed in an Instagram post earlier this week by his wife, Emily. Mayfield has had a stormy, injury-slowed fourth season in Cleveland. He threw a career-high four picks in a 24-22 loss to the Packers on Christmas after missing two weeks of practice because of a positive COVID-19 test. However, that didn’t stop attacks from some laying blame on him for a loss that severely damaged Cleveland’s playoff hopes.