Before Harbaugh, Smart play Orange Bowl they shared birthday

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Georgia’s Kirby Smart share a birthday, just two days before Christmas. They were born 12 years apart — Harbaugh in 1963, Smart in 1975 — on Dec. 23. Harbaugh was born in Ohio. Smart was born in Alabama. The day before their teams were set to meet in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl, Harbaugh and Smart talked about how having a birthday so close to Christmas wasn’t so great when they were younger. One gift for two occasions. But they agreed as they have gotten older, not having much attention paid to the birthday isn’t the worst thing.