MISSOULA, Mont. — Josh Bannan had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Montana players in double figures as the Grizzlies stretched their home win streak to eight games, routing Idaho State 78-54. Mack Anderson added 12 points for the Grizzlies. Brandon Whitney chipped in 11, Robby Beasley III scored 11 and Kyle Owens had 10. Brayden Parker led the Bengals with 15 points.