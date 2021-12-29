Young says Heisman reflects past as Bama seeks another title

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young says his Heisman Trophy reflects what he and the Crimson Tide have done in the past. Now their focus is on trying to defend their national championship. The Heisman performance by the first-year starter is why Alabama is back in the College Football Playoff. The 12-1 Crimson Tide play breakthrough fourth-ranked Cincinnati in the CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. Young has thrown for 4,322 yards with 43 TDs and only four interceptions.