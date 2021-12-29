Top rookies propel their teams into NFL playoff races

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

DENVER (AP) — Do-it-all defender Micah Parsons is the gem of the 2021 draft class. The versatile linebacker who sat out his final season at Penn State during the pandemic has provided a jolt to the Dallas Cowboys and led their turnaround from a 10-loss season to double-digit wins with two weeks remaining. Other rookies who have helped their teams make playoff pushes include Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell and Dolphins first-rounders Jaylen Waddle and Jaelen Phillips. The Broncos have a dynamic duo in Patrick Surtain II and Javonte Williams but are 7-8.