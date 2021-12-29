Tide’s Robinson ready to ramp up run game against Cincinnati

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Alabama’s running game has been overshadowed in the buildup for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Cincinnati. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and All-America receiver Jameson Williams have put up huge numbers through the air. The ground production has ranked among the lowest in Nick Saban’s 15 years. The run game could still play a major role in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday. The Tide plan to lean heavily on Brian Robinson Jr. The 1,000-yard runner leads the SEC with 14 rushing touchdowns and has the second-most carries in the SEC despite injuries.