These players won (and lost) sports bettors the most in 2021

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Here are some athletes who were money in the bank for sports bettors this year: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans and Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani. And here are some who lost gamblers the most: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden. They were among the top winners and losers for 2021 that several national sportsbooks reported to The Associated Press this week.