Syracuse women on the rise after tumultuous offseason

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

Former Syracuse women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman resigned last summer amid allegations of inappropriate behavior, and 11 players from last year’s team transferred long before he departed in early August. Seven new transfers have helped fill the significant void, and interim coach Vonn Read has the Orange playing solid basketball after an early-season slump. The Orange posted a resounding 40-point home win over Clemson just over two weeks ago and have won six straight, four in a row by at least 30 points, entering the rest of the conference schedule.