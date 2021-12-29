Revised COVID protocols have Colts making contingency plans

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich won’t know until later this week whether quarterback Carson Wentz will play Sunday against Las Vegas. It’s also unclear who else could return from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Less than 24 hours after league officials relaxed the COVID-19 protocols, Indy activated five players from the list Wednesday including two starting offensive linemen. But it’s also forcing Reich to make contingency plans in case some or all of those players are not cleared to play against the Raiders.