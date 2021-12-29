Kyle Seager retires after 11 seasons with Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Seager has announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the majors, all with the Seattle Mariners. Seager’s wife, Julie, posted a short statement on her social media accounts announcing her husband’s decision. The 34-year-old became a free agent after the season when Seattle opted not to exercise a club option on his contract. He chose to call it a career rather than test the open market amid the uncertainty created by the ongoing lockout. Seager’s retirement is a bit surprising considering he’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He hit a career-high 35 home runs and had a career-best 101 RBIs last season.