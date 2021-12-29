In passing league, some teams still find success on ground

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Relying on a big-play quarterback to carve up opposing defenses in the passing game remains the best path to offensive success in the modern NFL. But for teams that don’t have an accomplished passer like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes, sticking to the ground can also work. San Francisco, Indianapolis, Philadelphia and New England are teams that have relied on the run to get into playoff position.