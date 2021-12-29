Horchler carries No. 21 Providence over No. 15 Seton Hall

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Noah Horchler scored 17 points with 13 rebounds, and Nate Watson added 14 points to carry No. 21 Providence to a 70-65 victory over 15th-ranked Seton Hall. Watson, a 6-foot-10 center, became the 18th player in Providence history to reach 1,500 points. Playing its first game since a victory over Rutgers on Dec. 12, Seton Hall had only eight players in uniform. Five were in COVID-19 protocols, but only one starter, 7-foot-2 center Ike Obiagu, was out. Jared Bynum also had 14 points for Providence, which is off to its best start since opening 2015-16 by winning 14 of its first 15 games. Alexis Yetna had 13 points with 11 rebounds for the Pirates.