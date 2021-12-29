Foden earns City 1-0 win at Brentford, 8-point lead in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Phil Foden marked his return to Manchester City’s starting team with a goal that sent the champions into the new year with an eight-point lead in the Premier League. Foden’s 16th-minute strike was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten its grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea over the last two days. Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester over the past week after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds. But the England pair were back in the starting lineup and Foden’s finish from Kevin De Bruyne’s cross made it 10 straight wins for City.