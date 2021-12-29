Flyers return from break with 3-2 win over Kraken in OT

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Ivan Provorov scored 2:14 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 as both teams returned to the ice after more than a week off. James van Riemsdyk’s second goal of the game with 5:13 left in regulation pulled the Flyers even at 2. He scored 15 seconds after Seattle’s Jeremy Lauzon scored his first of the season after having a goal disallowed by goaltender interference earlier in the period. But the lead was gone in a blink as van Riemsdyk beat Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer for the second time in the game. The Flyers improved to 5-0-1 in their last six.