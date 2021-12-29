England cricket coach must isolate, will miss 4th Ashes test

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — England cricket coach Chris Silverwood will be absent for the fourth Ashes test against Australia because he needs to isolate following a positive test for the coronavirus among a family member of the touring party. Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days, along with his family, in Melbourne where the third test was played. England lost that match, and with it the series, as Australia took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match Ashes. England said the positive test for what it termed “one family member” happened on Wednesday. A further round of PCR tests will be administered on Thursday.