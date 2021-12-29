Djokovic named best Balkan athlete for record 7th time

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Novak Djokovic has been named the Best Balkan Athlete of the year for a record seventh time. The 34-year-old Serbian tennis great is ranked No. 1 in the world and won three of the four Grand Slam tournaments this year. The results of the annual poll were published by the Bulgarian News Agency. Greek basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo was second and Greek long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglu was third after winning the country’s first Olympic gold medal in the event in Tokyo. Distria Krasniqi of Kosovo in judo was fourth in the poll and Jovana Perkovic of Serbia in karate was fifth.