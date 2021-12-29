Banged-up Eagles have tough challenge running vs. Washington

By LES BOWEN

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have the top rushing attack in the NFL and Sunday they’ll face a Washington defense they gashed for 238 rushing yards 12 days earlier. But Miles Sanders, who ran for 131 of those yards in a 27-17 win on Dec. 21, won’t play in the rematch after breaking his hand in a victory over the Giants. Also, Jordan Howard, who gained 69 yards on 15 carries against Washington, didn’t practice Wednesday after suffering a stinger against New York. With rookie running back Kenny Gainwell (ankle) listed as limited in the Eagles’ estimated injury report, that leaves veteran Boston Scott and a couple of practice squad backs, Jason Huntley and Kerryon Johnson, as the only healthy RBs in the stable.