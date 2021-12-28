Top US ice dancers share highly competitive friendship

By BARRY WILNER

AP Sports Writer

They train at the same complex in Montreal under the same coaches. They’ve had a long-term rivalry that’s taken them around the world. Hey, even the women’s first names are the same. And when they take the ice in Nashville next week for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, they will be heavy favorites to qualify for the Olympics — and will carry solid medals credentials to the Beijing Games. Meet Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue, and Madison Chock and Evan Bates.