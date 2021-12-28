Super maxi Black Jack wins line honors at Sydney-Hobart race

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Super maxi Black Jack won line honors at the Sydney to Hobart race. The Monaco Yacht Club-based Black Jack finished in 2 days, 12 hours, 37 minutes, 17 seconds. This year’s 628-nautical mile event has been one of the slower races in recent memory and a long way behind Comanche’s 2017 record of 1 day, 9 hours, 15 minutes, 24 seconds. Last year’s race was canceled the week before it was due to start because of coronavirus-related quarantine issues. The 2021 edition proceeded with mass virus-testing protocols in place.