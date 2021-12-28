Stricter Canadian rules complicate NHL push through pandemic

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Having seven teams based in Canada complicates the NHL’s path through the pandemic more than any other major North American professional sports league. More restrictive virus regulations north of the U.S.-Canada border could hamper the NHL’s ability to shorten isolation periods like the NFL and NBA could do in line with new CDC guidance. Not mass testing asymptomatic vaccinated players is also unlikely to become NHL policy because of Canadian federal and provincial standards. The cross-border league is now trying to navigate different sets of rules in the U.S. and Canada.